A Woman’s Golden Touch: The Undrafted Speech

I experienced my childhood days in a family with sisters, aunties, a mother, and a grandma and along these lines, I grew up believing that women are divinely designed to be strong, dedicated, hardworking, caregivers, providers, builders and multidimensional in everything and anything in the home.

Women are more than what meets the eye. One may wonder, why a woman? From the very beginning? Do women convey such great worth to move the world? An image of womanhood, I believe was God’s original and perfect plan to be man’s helpers, a world can't develop or increase in any way without the golden touch of a woman. Women are worth more value than money in essence. Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen stated, “To a great extent the level of any civilization is the level of its womanhood. When a man loves a woman, he has to become worthy of her. The higher her virtue, the more her character, the more devoted she is to the truth, justice, and goodness, the more a man has to aspire to be worthy of her. The history of civilization could actually be written in terms of the level of its women.

To me, a woman is a highly respected and dignified being. I never comprehended such regard surrounding a woman but I certainly knew they merited all the respect because of the role they played in keeping families together. In my view growing up, that was what comprised womanhood.

Women all over the world, have surpassed moral expectations in the home, various communities, and the world. They have served as the world’s mothers with their nurturing, protective, love, caring and courageous attitudes which cannot be displaced. These are qualities that are unique to a woman. One woman does not deliver the whole world in one day yet they mother the world. From the time immemorial, women have conveyed countries from its lowliest to the most dominant countries today.

Indeed, men have exceeding courage, but theirs is an unexpected kind in comparison to women. Feminine courage shows itself when women take on extreme assignments starting smaller and expanding each day. It takes extraordinary strength to conceive an offspring, to surrender their most youthful years to the bringing up children. The characteristics of a woman go past the very corners of their homes. They stretch, warmth and love through their compassionate blessing, reaching the poorest people and destitute in the public arena, protecting the frail and securing the unprotected with their loving arms.

A woman is a real existence bearer, it, not just the 9months routine, it’s the lifelong career of producing and protecting lives. She is protective of any life she comes across. Most women are keen on doing what's great; what's correct. There are numerous brilliant and tough men of character, however, there are a greater number of women with this quality and more. They are humble as a gender.

The celebration of a woman is not a day’s event but a lifetime activity. Women need celebration every passing day as their golden touch rejuvenate the world on every side and in every morning. May the celebration of Women linger anew in our hearts as the days go by.