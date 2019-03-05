Leveraging eCommerce To Organise The Perfect Nigerian Party

Nigerians party with so much pomp and pageantry. Barely a weekend passes by without having one event or the other to attend especially for the party freaks. Whether it is a christening, house warming or wedding, we celebrate to the fullest adorning resplendent and similar attires popularly called aso-ebi.

However, those who simply attend these parties may not appreciate the time and money invested in planning and organizing them. The undeniable fact is that organizing a typical Nigerian party is very, very, very stressful.

The nucleus of every party is food and drinks. Your party is incomplete without these two items. Despite the fact that you invited people to attend your wedding, you have to still offer them food. And the onus is on you to make provision for varieties: local and continental dishes. This even makes the planning cumbersome. You may have the finance to provide all these necessities for organizing a smooth and perfect Nigerian party, but you may not want to put in the time required.

Yes, you may want to get the services of an event planner. But note that you will be spending more. Why not save money and time by leveraging or jumping on the eCommerce trend?

eCommerce has injected and pumped convenience into so many lives and businesses. Today, only a handful of people visit brick and mortar stores for their purchases. They sit in the comfort of their offices and homes to order whatever they want. Leading this push is Jumia, Nigeria’s no 1 shopping destination. On the platform, you can order gift items for the party you are attending and interestingly, you can have them delivered to whomever you are presenting them to.

So, what is stopping you from replicating the same thing for your party when you have Jumia Food and Jumia Party at your service?

With Jumia Food, all the food needs of your party are fully covered and as for variety, you do not need to worry. Also, there are different restaurants on the platform you can choose from to provide your desired food services at the best price.

The same thing goes for Jumia Party. In this case, there are various types or kinds of beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic you can order for your party. You do not need to stress yourself with ferrying the beverages to the venue. Jumia Party will deliver them at the agreed time anywhere in Lagos.

The goal of eCommerce is to make things convenient and this is what Jumia is riding on to ensure that it delivers convenience to the homes of every Nigerian. Therefore, organizing a party is no longer meant to be demanding and taxing like it is for a significant number of Nigerians. You can organize your party and go to sleep because Jumia Food and Jumia Party got your back.