If you've ever worn high heels and realize how agonizing they can be? Despite the fact that it's trendy to decide on more comfortable footwear these days, regardless we still wear heels, whether on special occasions or in light of the fact that its organization clothing standard. Wearing high heels might be stylish and make you feel taller and hotter, yet at what cost? High heels are stylish, yet awkward, and can even prompt chronic foot damage. High-heeled shoes can cause a plethora of health issues that increase the risk of injuries such as bunions, hammertoe, and other different conditions that may require careful rectification or surgical operations.

We will take a look are a few issues related to this fashion pattern and most likely propose safe approaches to wearing heels.

The primary drawback of wearing high knees is the development of osteoarthritis. Knee osteoarthritis is twice more typical women than in men. The reason is this, high heels expand the distance from the floor to your knee, causing unnecessary knee torque and pressure on the knee. A Harvard research found that wearing two-inch heels places 23 % more strain on the internal knee than wearing flats. This research study additionally revealed that wearing heels contributes to the fact that women are more likely to develop osteoarthritis in their knees. It is advised that women, who already have osteoarthritis, are best served to abstain from wearing high heels as they may only elevate the risk of joint damage and malformation. These findings pose an alarming ramification about the stress that beauty standards put on women’s bodies.

It doesn’t end there; you one may likewise develop chronic leg and muscle spasms. When you wear high heels, the shoe focuses on the impact point of the foot in an unnaturally upward position, which abbreviates the Achilles ligament—a band of muscles at the base of the calf. The shortening of this ligament just as the shortening of other lower leg muscles can cause incessant leg pain and muscle spasms. Hence why it is recommended you switch to flat amid the day to avoid these effects as wearing heels is not worth the medical surgery that follows it.

Another unique aspect of this downside is the fact that wearing heels can also cause stress fractures of the bones in the feet. It goes beyond breaking your lower leg while wavering on high stilettoes. The bottom-line is the cost of surgery is nothing to write home about, you need to be extra careful. Again, if you regularly walk long distances or stand for long periods of time throughout the day, occasionally slipping into a couple of flats can diminish the strain on the bones of the feet.

As observed above when it comes to the downside of wearing highs especially throughout the day for 7 days of the week has unfriendly impacts. Sometimes it is advised to try flat than you do with heels. You can likewise save heels for special occasions not necessarily wearing them all the time just to look attractive. If it’s compulsory that you wear them to work, you could put a flat in your bag and switch shoes after work and before work. Your entire body rests on the heels so it is important you wear heels safely to protect your body from fractures and other bone damages which may cost you in the long run.

