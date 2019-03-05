Anything More Than 2 Bananas A Day Pose Health Threat

Bananas are among the world's most known fruit. People eat it anytime in the day. There are existing contentions about whether it is safe to eat bananas frequently or not. Some dietitians believe it’s not while others propose otherwise. First, you ought to comprehend that regardless of its advantages many people have questions about bananas because of their high sugar and calories and its starch content. We will go in-depth to that, but first let's attempt to understand its component and benefits, then we peruse through a couple of reasons why it shouldn't be taken regularly or in large quantities.

A medium-sized banana has 9% potassium, 14% manganese, 10% copper, 44% of nutrients, Vitamins of C and B6, and about 3.1 grams of fiber. Bananas contain other helpful compounds and oxidants that make them genuinely nutritious.

Bananas are scrumptious, yet profoundly nutritious as well. They make for a sound bite, alongside being an amazing addition to your cereal bowl, smoothie, yogurt, cake, bread, biscuit or pastries. The adaptable natural fruit can fill you with vitality, causes you slim down, protect your heart, prevent the advancement of kidney stones, etc. Contrarily, over-eat banana poses health threats too. This infers there are some side effects or drawbacks of expending an excessive amount of banana.

I see most people, of which are not exclusive eat 5 to 10 bananas. It's so delicious with groundnut. Sometimes we even lose count of how many you consume. But did you know that consuming more than 2 bananas, add up to form 300 calories, so if it's 10 you took, that’s a total of 1500 calories all going down in the body? Subsequently, it is better to stick to only two bananas, if you are not eating any other fruit through the day. Regardless of whether you lose or put on weight comes down to calorie balance. To consume fat and get in shape you have to eat fewer calories than you consume. One measure of cut banana contains 134 calories. The sugar sum can't overemphasize or disregarded. Likewise, one can create dental issues when bananas are consumed in high amount as a result of its astounding 25percent natural sugar. It brings some damage to your dental wellbeing. A standout amongst the most widely recognized issues by eating much sugar is tooth rot. The corrosive from eating, as well, many bananas can destroy your tooth enamel, further harming your dental wellbeing. Hence why this fruit is also not advisable for consumption during breakfast.

In summary, Parmeet Kaur, a senior dietitian of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital highlight some adverse effects of consuming too many bananas. He told NDTV that "Overeating of anything is not good for the body as long as it's part of your daily routine. Increase the amount of bananas when consumed can lead to many health concerns like weight gain, increase in sugar content and sometimes stimulate headaches and sleepiness. Bananas contain the amino acid tyrosine, which the body converts into tyramine. Tyramine may trigger migraine headaches attacks and pain. Bananas are rich in starch which eventually causes tooth decay that do more damage to teeth than any other chocolate, chewing gums or candies. Banana is rich in vitamin B6 and excess consumption of banana leads to the nerve damage. People who suffer from asthma should not consume banana in their diet. It also leads to inflammation and causes allergy. Thus, breathing becomes difficult."

