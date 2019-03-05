Women Advised To Stop Wearing Wigs Since It Is Demonic

The common habit of putting on a wig has become a normal thing for women in recent times.

Some women have even argued that the cost involved in fixing their hair is so lavish that putting on a wig brings relief.

But Doctor Baba of Baba Herbal and Spiritual Center is admonishing women to stop wearing wigs.

According to him, it is a very demonic wearing wig.

He made these assertions on Nkawkaw based Life Fm`s Ewiase Mu Nsem hosted by Andy Cole Jnr.

"One is likely to contract demons when you wear wigs. The moment you start putting them on, you start parading those spirits into your life. Wigs and eyelashes come from the marine world; this can also bring about spiritual marriage'', he stressed.