The Autistic Child: 3 Physical Signs Of Autism In Children

As children grow, parents get curious about their kid's behaviors and personalities. Autistic children show signs in children usually between 6 months and 1 year. Today, we would identify some markers or signs of autistic children. More so, in case you realize your child is developing these traits or signs, you should see a doctor for further diagnosis and assessment. These markers were derived from the celebrated TV series, The Good Doctor (2017). Here is a brief synopsis as indicated by wiki; Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

Here are a few signs;

Don’t expect them to smile back at you

At the age of 3 months, a baby grins back if you smile at them. This is typical characteristics. People love it when people are around them. However, contrary to the normal child, autistic children hardly smile back at you.

Lack of eye contact

As the baby develops, they notice people blurred, but as they continue to grow, they pay close attention to faces and colors. They lock eyes with people around them and keep staring at them. On the other hand, with an autistic child, they generally avoid eye contact. As they grow, you realize they bowed the heads down when people talk to them or turn away when their parents speak with them. They generally lack eye contact with people close to them.

Speaking takes a while

Babies start to speak at an early age, but with autistic children. Most important, normal kids recognize their names and respond when you start to call them by their names in their 9th month. Some autistic children take longer times to speak or say a word. They murmur sounds you just can't comprehend. Here, you have to be patient until they start to speak on their own.

There are other markers such as their distaste for social life. They love their alone time and typically they do not like touching. They avoid people from touching them. These kids are exceptional irrespective of their traits. They need more love and attention.

