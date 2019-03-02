Obedience Pays (Its A Choice) 2

Memory Verse: Deuteronomy 30:16 NLT

"For I command you this day to love the Lord your God and to keep his commands, decrees, and regulations by walking in his ways. If you do this, you will live and multiply, and the Lord your God will bless you and the land you are about to enter and occupy."

To love the Lord is to be obedient to His word, command, laws and to walk in His ways. Living and walking in Obedience is for the benefit of the child of God. It brings great joy to the believer and prosperity on every side.

In the text above, we read if you do this, you will live and multiply and the blessings continue. The word 'IF', raises a concern of a condition attached to receiving the blessing. In the previous statement, you realized the servant of God was demanding a change of lifestyle or character. His position is that when that change occurs, blessings from God will automatically come upon the child of God.

In essence, he means that without change from our end things will remain the same. When our hearts turn to God by walking in His word and ways, we practically position ourselves to enjoy His blessings.

Note the pronouncements of blessings, you will live and multiply, and the Lord your God will bless you and the land you are about to enter and occupy.

By God's grace, in our context today God has provided help for the believer to walk in His commands and ways. The Helper is the Holy Spirit. He enables us to do what we cannot do by ourselves. Receive the strength of the Lord today. Let every weakness die within you from this day forward. Receive the ability to stand the test of time.

I also pray that all these blessings pronounced according to the inspiration of the Lord upon His servant come to pass in your life. You will walk in great grace on every side. Blessings are yours and your generation in Jesus name if you walk in the commands and the ways of the Lord. Remain blessed.