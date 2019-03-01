Obedience Pays (Love for God) 1

Memory Verse: Deuteronomy 30:16 NLT

"For I command you this day to love the Lord your God and to keep his commands, decrees, and regulations by walking in his ways. If you do this, you will live and multiply, and the Lord your God will bless you and the land you are about to enter and occupy."

Obedience to the command of the Lord is necessary for every believer. We were admonished in yesterday's devotion to continue to follow the Lord despite the challenges we go through in life. Today by God's grace we will begin to explore what following the Lord actually means in one aspect of our walk with the Lord.

God's blessings are enormous for us who follow or walk with Him. The challenge most of the time is with us who follow Him. At most times, we don't walk in Obedience to His word for us. Walking in Obedience is directly linked to our enjoying His blessings on every side.

Our context today only know the power and the grace of God. But the Lord Jesus said to show that we love Him, we must obey His commands. To Love God is to honor Him. Any man that honors God will himself be honored. God's blessings are upon the head of any man that walks in Obedience.

No man can claim that he loves God whiles he walks in disobedience. Moses said, from this day show that you love the Lord by walking in His command, laws, and ways. No wonder according to brother Paul, love is the greatest. Love also is said to be the end of the law.

Love for God is not expressed with only our mouth, it must show itself in our walk with God by living every day in Obedience to His word. Sometimes it is not only the written word we must obey, there are other direct words, we receive from the Lord that we must also give equal attention to.

God is living and active. Since our God is alive, He is still speaking to His children. Those instructions we must follow because in doing so, we prove our love for Him.

Remain blessed.

01/03/19