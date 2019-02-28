Accessory Designer Selina Beb Poised For A Stylish 2019 With Exquisite New Designs

Award-winning accessory designer Selina Beb, best known for her unique and authentic designs has a lot on the horizon for 2019 as the brand promises to continue creating astounding and beautiful accessories that make her customers stand out.

From modern, high-quality handbags, clutches, waist and messenger bags, beautiful yet comfortable footwears and one-of-a-kind jewelry, Selina Beb accessories are specially designed for every purpose imaginable.

With few weeks into the new year, Creative Designer of the brand, Selina Bebaako-Mensah expresses her appreciation to her clients for their support and custom all these years and promises to continuously work on creating new additions to the Selina Beb brand as they grow and expand to new markets.

“As a brand, we are constantly working to improve our designs and customer experience by giving our clients exactly what they deserve. Premised on our tag line “real designs for real people”, we make functionality and our cultural heritage the core of what we stand for and believe every woman can find something to fit their style at the Selina Beb Store” she added.

Since launching in 2012, Selina Beb has been recognized globally for making authentic African inspired handbags and accessories. The brand has won several awards and cat walked on many fashion shows in Ghana, UK, and US carrying the flag of Ghana high.

Selina Beb’s clients cut across a wide range of high-profile personalities both in Ghana and on the international scene with Hollywood stars such as Boris Kodjoe and wife Nicole Ari Parker, Bozoma Saint John, Miranda Bailey, Isha Sesay all spotted carrying a Selina Beb.