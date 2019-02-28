Continue To Follow Jesus

Memory Verse: Colossians 2:6 NLT

"And now, just as you accepted Christ Jesus as your Lord, you must continue to follow him."

Following the Lord Jesus is as important as accepting Him. It is not enough when we accept Him as our Lord and Savior, we must make a conscious effort to follow Him in all facets of our daily lives. Sometimes it is difficult, but that deliberate decision must be made and followed.

In our reading today, brother Paul is admonishing us to use same or similar energy we used to come to the Lord. He said just as you accepted Christ as your Lord, so you must continue to follow Him.

Note that the condition is a must. Meaning it is a condition that must be fulfilled. No bargaining whatsoever. No condition must prevent us from following Him.

Sometimes the character and attitude of other people can make one begin to ask questions about Christianity. If they truly understand and know this same God they claim they are expert in their knowledge of. Nevertheless, that must not stand on the way for us to continue to seek to follow the Lord. God's grace is sufficient for all who want to follow Him.

In my walk with the Lord, I have seen and experience many situations and sometimes the source is very unexpected, but to follow the Lord is a decision and a mindset which cannot be easily broken. Paul came to a point where he concluded that nothing can separate from the love of the Lord.

Maybe you are considering giving up. Don't give up, be good. The Egyptians you see today, you will see them no more. At a point, the Lord will bring you deliverance from that situation if need be. Until then decide to stand with the Lord till the end. He that endures to the end shall be saved. Be encouraged and don't give up. You are not following men but the Lord. He is faithful.

Remain blessed.

28/02/19