By Kwame Dadzie
5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Miss Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Flaunt Your Lover’ On Feb 23

As the day for Okyeame Kwame's 'Flaunt Your Lover' gets closer, a lot of people look forward to having a great experience.

For patrons of last year's event, this year's promises to be more exciting, laced with love.

If you have not made up your mind to be at the official event for lovers in the month of love, these are the things you are likely to miss:

1. There is going to be good food for patrons.
2. Obviously, a programme being organised by Okyeame Kwame can't do without music. Partners will be treated to songs that binds lovers more.

3. There will be a Question and Answer session where patrons get the opportunity to share thoughts on love-related subjects.

4. This programme, apart from bringing lovers together will also serve as a platform for networking.

5. There shall also be movie in a park session for patrons. They would be treated to a movie that is premised on several love themes.

This year, 'FLAUNT YOUR LOVER' will be held on February 23, 2019 at Pearly Gates at East Legon, on the East Legon Police Station road.

This is a programme organised by Okyeame Kwame and his team to bring together partners to have a good time and also honour them.

The programme starts at 7:30 pm prompt.
For more information call or WhatsApp 0209515510.
Tickets are available at Joy FM front desk and the total fitness gym at A&C mall.

Love & Relationships
