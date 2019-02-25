Online shopping is easy and it is no longer rocket science for you to orders things online. As easy as counting A, B, C. Although some Nigerians have fully welcomed online shopping, others are still struggling to endorse or accept the idea despite the efforts of eCommerce platforms like Jumia. There is no reason why you should not be shopping especially on Jumia! So, what’s stopping you? Here are reasons why you should shop online.

It’s easy to return things

Although there are terms and conditions for returning things you buy online, the truth remains that it is very seamless to return items as long as they meet the terms and conditions. It is money-back guaranteed. But if you buy from the traditional stores, or even on social media, you won't get your money back. The only option you have is to buy another item.

It keeps on evolving

Online marketplaces are innovating daily because they want to remain competitive. They know people are becoming used to the convenience of the internet, so they are always looking for ways to make that experience exciting.

Sending gifts to relatives is easy

If you want to send gifts, you can simply have a quick look online, make your purchase and get your gift delivered that same day or the next day. In fact, you can include a little notecard and you’ll look like the most organised relative.

Use your voucher codes

There’s always a voucher code to be found and applied when you shop online. Buying large home appliances? There is a good chance that you will get a voucher code that will reduce or cut the prices.

Cheaper and affordable goods

Traditional stores rarely give discount vouchers which are something online stores do not shy away from. As a result, shopping online is very cheap and affordable plus the fact that you have to pay a token to get the items delivered at your doorstep.

Opportunity to check the reviews

Reviews play a huge role in determining whether you should buy an item or not. The more positive the reviews, the higher your chances of purchasing a particular item and vice-versa. This is why Jumia goes all out to ensure that it offers quality products to her customers to attract good reviews which influences buying decisions.