Door Of Salvation Still Open

Memory Verse: Acts of the Apostles 2:21 NLT

"But everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved."

One of the fundamental blessings God has given to mankind is the gift of His one and only Son- Jesus Christ. Receiving God's gift is indeed the wisest decision any man can make. Critically assessing the decision one can make towards making a decision to follow Christ is based on a conviction from the Holy Spirit.

In our text today, we read that everyone who calls on the name of the Lord. Everyone means anyone who sees his or her need for the Lord. God has made salvation available to everyone. It is open to all.

All classes of people can have access to the everlasting life that comes through Christ alone.

We must at every point in time call on the Lord. Although the door of salvation is still open, one must deliberately enter through the door by calling on the name of the Lord.

This same salvation can be likened to any situations in our life's that need attention. Sometimes all we need to do is to call on the name of the Lord. And salvation is available to us. Can you decide that this situation in my life needs the right attention today by calling on the name of the Lord?

Jesus is Lord over every circumstance. He is the almighty. Invite the Lord today and He will do wonders in that chronic situation at home, workplace, family, school etc. God is faithful to His word. Everyone who calls on Him will have true salvation. Praise God.

Remain blessed.

24/02/19