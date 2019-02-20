The Managers’ Duty: A Successful Business Is About Managing People

Did you know that most managers fired from their jobs are not because they lack the necessary technical skills but on the grounds that they could not manage people well? Managing people is a skill every manager or leader must have. The technical skills you have is just an added advantage to train people who do not have that skill. Managers do not simply wear a gold crown and pace from one office to another; they take tough decisions and most importantly manage the human and physical affairs of the business.

The following are some of the tasks that a manager must accomplish:

Define goals and onjectives

As a matter of first importance, objectives are the main impetus of a business and in this manner, objectives ought to reflect human/workforce component. A leader is a visionary who foresee the growth of the business. Therefore, a manager ought to most likely have a characterize objective for the people or staff to absorb with. Managing people involve influencing them to understand your set goal and what you plan to accomplish. These goals should be spelled out to the staff, hence why it is important for managers to have some form of communication and persuasion skills. They ought to almost certainly present their thoughts plainly, either in speech or written word.

Division of labor

Division of labor is key to business success, this is where delegated responsibility comes to play. A manager is to understand that he cannot accomplish his goals all alone; you need people who share in your goals to achieve a set target. Here, a manager needs people and should be able to delegate responsibility to others. In most companies, they have a set position with a required obligation attached to that position. This is to say that, the company needs a specific skill in a specific area to function properly. Companies where the manager acts as the secretary, accounts officer, receptionist, and operations officer do no truly develop that much. A good manager delegate responsibility that is plunging tasks among group members.

Supervisory role

Every team within a business field requires supervision. This is on the grounds that when staffs are not legitimately administered, they will in general commit errors that may cost the whole business. There might be questions customers request that just managers have answers to, or there might be issues emerging and only supervisors have that special skill to neutralize such problems. Supervision is imperative and along these lines, great supervisors must be on top of their games guaranteeing that the activities of the business are legitimately regulated and observed from above. Supervisors manage the work to ensure that work is done legitimately and on time.

Evaluation of work

Managers likewise assess the work procedure from the very beginning to the end to check loopholes and mix-ups that may emerge in the underlying explicit procedure. This will help the manager come out with more innovate and creative way to handle an incoming task. Managers are to assess and evaluate work to perceive how it may be improved or made better in the future.

In essence, management skills are useful in all areas of life. A manager is another name for a leader, so it could be at work, at church, or even a study group. In business, the manager leads the companies or smaller teams of people within a company.