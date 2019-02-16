The Word, Change Expert.

Memory verse: Colossians 1:6 NLT

"This same Good News that came to you is going out all over the world. It is bearing fruit everywhere by changing lives, just as it changed your lives from the day you first heard and understood the truth about God’s wonderful grace."

The word of God is the only instrument of change. Whatever cannot respond to the change God's word brings can never at any point change. Whatever has been tried before and there is no positive response must be subject to God's word, it will bring the required outcome.

This good news is all over the world, bearing fruit. Indeed, anywhere God's word appears, we experience fruitfulness. Fruitfulness is guaranteed when God's proclamations in his Word are given the required consideration and faith as we see the testimonies of his Word in every tribe and nation. Those in the global North can affirm about those seasons of restoration and mega revival through their living testimonies. The Word of God drew into perspective as it additionally enriched their way of life positively and conveyed noteworthy changes to their everyday lives.

The boozer quit drinking, the armed robber ceased the burglary, the corrupt stopped corruption, the gossip stopped the gossiping, the lazy man started being serious and the rundown continues... Only the good news has the ability to bring transformation.

My question then, if God's word is not bringing changes in all aspects of your life, then what else can bring the needed change anticipated.

Remain blessed.

16/02/19