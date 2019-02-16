Valentine: Jumia Gifts Food, Baby Items to Orphanage Home

This year's Valentine will no doubt leave a good taste in the mouths of staff and children at the Nigeria Red Cross Orphanage Home in Makoko, Yaba, Lagos as representatives of Jumia's hotel & flight services led by the Managing Director, Omolara Adagunodo visited and donated food and baby items to the orphanage home.

In her remark at the event, Adagunodo said that the need to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged underscored the visit and donation, adding that, “this is part of Jumia's corporate social responsibility programmes and is meant to give the less privileged a feel of excitement during Valentine which is all about sharing love.”

Expressing his gratitude to Jumia, Olakunle Lasisi, the Secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross Orphanage Home said: "We appreciate the management of Jumia for this kind gesture and for recognising the importance of reaching out to these underprivileged children. This gesture will definitely put a smile on the faces of these children."

Adagunodo promised that this would not be the last because the company is committed to supporting the less privileged as part of its CSR.