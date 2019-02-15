Love, The Greatest Of All

Memory Verse: 1 Corinthians 13:13 NIV

"And now these three remain faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love."

Just yesterday, so many of us celebrated Valentine’s Day because it was a celebration of love. So many people wore red dresses even to work to mark the celebration. Thank God for such great days but there are lessons we must take from this celebration.

Love is divine in all sense. We are admonished in several places in scriptures to devote ourselves and life to live in love.

Love can change the worst person's today. No wonder the father redeemed us after the demonstration of love by sending His one and only son.

The scripture above emphasized that love is the greatest. As important as faith and hope, God's word says we should view love above all others. In 1Corinthians 13, versus one downwards gives an express definition of true love.

Therefore I believe, looking at the relevance of love, it should not be celebrated only on Valentine’s Day but it should be practiced every day of our lives. May you walk in love from today as you trust the Lord for grace

Remain blessed.

