E’ April Presents Accra’s First Fashion And Beauty PR Masterclass

Accra, Ghana, February 15, 2019— E’ April Public Relations, an Accra based fashion PR boutique firm and a stalwart in the Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle industry is organizing a one-day masterclass on Wednesday, the 27th of February 2019 at Regus, Roman Ridge from 10:00 am to 3:00pm.

E’ April Public Relations is a name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the sphere of beauty, fashion and lifestyle industry. Keeping this trend in mind, E’ April PR is committed to setting the pace with events and strategies in the Public Relations, fashion and beauty industry. E’ April PR also offers dynamic PR services such as Media placement, Brand and product development, press for individuals and businesses.

The first of its kind in a series of one day master- class presents a ‘one-stop shop’ for entrepreneurs to acquire knowledge in diverse fields thus; fashion, beauty, business management as well as public relations and further seeks to educate participants on the importance of PR to their brands success and will further cover multiple areas in Public Relations and brand management such as how to develop and communicate the brand’s value, how to make a brand relevant in the digital era and finally how to get featured in the media; what it means to get featured and how to maximize and capitalize on it.

The event targets Fashion designers, Fashion entrepreneurs, Creatives, Beauty entrepreneurs and individuals who are interested in building a successful career in fashion, beauty and lifestyle industry and also those that wish to broaden their horizon and take their businesses or personalities to the next level.

The master-class will be conducted by E’ April Public Relations and will be hosted by the Principal Fashion PR Specialist and Consultant, Miss Faith Senam Ocloo and also, speaking will be Mr. Stephen N. Boadi, Marketing, and Communications Professional, Enable Growth Consult.

The session promises to give hands-on, relevant and highly practical lessons during which will awaken and enable the creative juices of participants to flow whiles learning to strategically position their brands and business. Participants will be will be given course materials and will also be awarded certificates after the class.

For registration and further enquiries, contact 0555757881 or email [email protected].