It is Valentines Day, Words And Songs To Either Celebrate Or Cry

If you have a good man or woman please celebrate them today, before "obi agyi wo boy or girl." Hold them like a fragile egg, otherwise they will find the better they deserve. Be vulnerable, love is a beautiful thing, enjoy it without games.

If you have a useless person who makes you miserable, please let them go. You will find better and being single, is better than being in love with a fool, who doesn't love you back the way you want to be loved or deserve to be.

If you're still looking for that special person, go to God. He will give you your heart desire. If you are not a believer, please choose someone with common sense who makes you happy. Don't stop till you find them.

Happy Valentine's Day ! Remember love is not just between man and woman. It's between a human and whoever loves them, family, friends and God.

These are some songs for Christians:

Imela, Hillsong's, Ebony Reigns, Kari Jobe and many more:

Some hip life love songs, Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Bisa Kdei, Becca, Kidi and Ebony Reigns:

If a man or woman has done you wrong:

Eshun someone loves me, Stone boys Bawasaba and Beyoncé irreplacable

If you've been cheated on Kakalia love, Sista Afia and Captain Planet songs are where to go:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JvVPICjZ2jA

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2tsgI7TJiAQ

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qG8LGFSypeM

If people don't agree with choice of partner:

Kidi Adiepena

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YH8DAiSjmfA

If you are a no sex before marriage Virgin:

Fela Nuna said tell the boys to Gelaway

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3Qv6aGox4j0

If you are really in love:

Major's this is why I love you

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=P0VCoEFEAN4

If you want to have fun, Wendy Shay, Ebony Reigns, Medikal and Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Kurl Songs have some tracks:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DvMP4Si_wV8

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vFoRKw6XdNM

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=WND_peTptMk

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=z-nFqAmrt6I

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sJv_aqRyR7Y

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OuG3K8vLWXg

Enjoy yourself ! Happy Valentine's Day.