Preparing 2 Unique Smoothies To Start Your Day

1. Blueberry Banana Green Tea Smoothie

This smoothie is good in every aspect. It helps to cleanse and detoxify the body with a good source of vitamin C, fibre and omega -3, while green tea is an excellent source of antioxidants.

Ingredient

1 cup Banana, sliced

1 cup Blueberry yogurt

1 cup Green Tea

2 teaspoon honey

2-3 ice cubes

Directions

Blend all the ingredients in a go

Serve chill.

Enjoy

2. Cucumber Lemon Mint Juice

Cucumber lemon juice is packed full of vitamin K, which makes it perfect for bones and teeth as well as proper blood circulation in the body.

Ingredient

1 cup of cucumber

1 cup lemon juice

Half teaspoon cumin seeds powder

1 teaspoon mint leaves

1 teaspoon honey

2-3 ice cubes

Directions