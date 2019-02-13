11 hours ago | Home & Food Preparing 2 Unique Smoothies To Start Your Day By Catherine Forson Agbo 1. Blueberry Banana Green Tea SmoothieThis smoothie is good in every aspect. It helps to cleanse and detoxify the body with a good source of vitamin C, fibre and omega -3, while green tea is an excellent source of antioxidants. Ingredient 1 cup Banana, sliced 1 cup Blueberry yogurt 1 cup Green Tea 2 teaspoon honey 2-3 ice cubes Directions Blend all the ingredients in a go Serve chill. Enjoy 2. Cucumber Lemon Mint JuiceCucumber lemon juice is packed full of vitamin K, which makes it perfect for bones and teeth as well as proper blood circulation in the body. Ingredient 1 cup of cucumber 1 cup lemon juice Half teaspoon cumin seeds powder 1 teaspoon mint leaves 1 teaspoon honey 2-3 ice cubes Directions Mix and blend all the ingredients in a blender Strain the juice with a sieve Use cold water for straining Garnish with a mint leaf. Serve chilled Catherine Forson Agbo Staff Writer
