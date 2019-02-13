Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Preparing 2 Unique Smoothies To Start Your Day

By Catherine Forson Agbo
1. Blueberry Banana Green Tea Smoothie

This smoothie is good in every aspect. It helps to cleanse and detoxify the body with a good source of vitamin C, fibre and omega -3, while green tea is an excellent source of antioxidants.

Ingredient

  • 1 cup Banana, sliced
  • 1 cup Blueberry yogurt
  • 1 cup Green Tea
  • 2 teaspoon honey
  • 2-3 ice cubes

Directions

  • Blend all the ingredients in a go
  • Serve chill.
  • Enjoy

2. Cucumber Lemon Mint Juice

Cucumber lemon juice is packed full of vitamin K, which makes it perfect for bones and teeth as well as proper blood circulation in the body.

Ingredient

  • 1 cup of cucumber
  • 1 cup lemon juice
  • Half teaspoon cumin seeds powder
  • 1 teaspoon mint leaves
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 2-3 ice cubes

Directions

  • Mix and blend all the ingredients in a blender
  • Strain the juice with a sieve
  • Use cold water for straining
  • Garnish with a mint leaf.
  • Serve chilled

