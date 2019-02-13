Walking With God

Memory Verse: 2 Peter 3:9 NIV

"The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead, he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance."

God's understanding is normally misconstrued by mere men. There are times individuals wish the anger of God will simply clear a few people and set an example for others. Other times there are individuals who feel God is excessively forgiving and temperate in dealing with wicked individuals on this planet. There are also sometimes people anticipate evil happening to others to prove a point that what they always say is the truth. Whatever the expectations of others are, may the Lord by His mercies not permit the desires of your enemies to stand in Jesus powerful name. Meanwhile, if you know in your heart, you’re guilty of the evil accusations leveled on you, don't also take the grace of God for granted and ask God to help you to change.

God's way of handling issues of life is not a sign of weakness but great strength. I have realized in life that sometimes the best ways of handling things is looked down upon. God's promises are true and can be depended on. Whatever promise God has made to you will be fulfilled but in His own time. God works with times and seasons. I have heard people saying God is too slow in keeping His promise. There are others who end up helping themselves because of the belief that God is slow.

Trusting and appreciating that our God just helps us to have enough confidence in Him. The patience of God produces salvation. No measure of cash can be used to purchase salvation. Therefore, with the patience of God, it all works for mankind, His most valuable creation. Since God works in patience, let's emulate Him and our lives will be patterned after Him.

Remain blessed.