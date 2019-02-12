Whom You Know, Determines Your Speed In Life

Memory Verse: 2Kings 4:6 NIV

"When all the jars were full, she said to her son, 'Bring me another one.' But he replied, 'There is not a jar left.' Then the oil stopped flowing."

Life is so sensitive that we must be very careful about how we live it. Most of the achievements of life are actually connected to who or the connections one has. I remember growing up while in my Junior High School days, one of our teachers asked us a compelling question that left us thinking. He said, “how many of you will be furthering into Senior High School? I could not raise my hand because; a quick scan of my family background reminded me that I had no one to bear that burden of support. To the glory of God, Jesus made it possible for me and at twenty-seven I had successfully completed my master’s degree.

Connecting to the right source of life is the beginning of living a fruitful and fulfilling life. There are families that are well to do which makes some members of such families rate their future promising. I have seen people who take glory in a family name, although they have nothing to show for.

In the text above, so long as the widow had enough jars, the oil continued to flow. It only stopped after there were not enough jars to save it. This goes to tell us that, when it comes to our God, there is no limitation. God has enough for all His children. Anybody connected to Christ Jesus our Lord is connected to a life spring that never dries. So long as we are ready to open ourselves to Him, there is no limit to whatsoever He gives to us.

Instead of investing time and energy in building a trust relationship with a man, rather channel that energy and strength towards God. It is only God one can trust at every given time. Men are vulnerable in many things. Men may have good intentions towards you, but life can make them act as though their intentions were evil.

When we make God our sole source of life, He honors that trust in Him. We will always have enough, make great progress, empower others, bless others and always be glad even when physically it looks as though our expectations are not met. May the good Lord, the source of all that exist continue to remain merciful to us. All things were made through Him, and without Him, nothing was made that has been made. I choose Jesus Christ as my source in all that pertains to godliness and life, what about you. Make that decision today.

Remain blessed.

12/02/19