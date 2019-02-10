Signs and Wonders 4

Memory Verse: Exodus 7:10-13 NIV

"So Moses and Aaron went to Pharaoh and did just as the Lord commanded. Aaron threw his staff down in front of Pharaoh and his officials, and it became a snake. Pharaoh then summoned the wise men and sorcerers, and the Egyptian magicians also did the same things by their secret arts: each one threw down his staff and it became a snake. But Aaron's staff swallowed up their staffs. Yet Pharaoh's heart became hard and he would not listen to them, just as the Lord had said."

The heart of man is the core engine of the whole man. No wonder in many scriptures, the accentuation of God is for a man to give his heart to Him. Most of us when we needed to woo a lady, we do everything possible to win her heart, winning the heart of the lady implies you have the lady all to yourself. Whenever God is working out a supernatural occurrence, it is more often than not to draw the core of the beneficiary unto Himself. Also to help those around to realize that there is a living God who is above all and does miracles, signs, and wonders.

In the text above, you realize that the heart of Pharaoh was hardened although God did mention in the previous verses that Pharaoh's heart will be hardened. But any man that truly appreciates the miracles of God ends up having a supernatural encounter with the God of miracle.

Today in our context, so many people go about from so-called church to church looking for miracles or signs and wonders. It's unfortunate because most of these people have no relationship with the Lord. I have seen people of other faith on TV, testifying of one miracle or the other. Most times, in their testimony, they start by emphasizing the faith they belong to and how they desperately needed a miracle and have found it. Other times you see the so-called servants of God emphasizing that we all serve the same God so people of other faith are very free to come to seek for miracles with them. Let me say emphatically that, any miracle that will not open your heart for you to have a relationship with the source of the miracle is fake. God is more interested in our walk with him than the miracles. Our knowledge and relationship with God is more important than what we receive from Him

Child of God, I petition God for you that as you go through this devotion, whatever your expectations are as far as the miraculous is concerned, may the Lord meet your needs now in Jesus mighty name. Enjoy and walk with miracles because your God is above all.

Remain blessed.

