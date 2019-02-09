Signs and Wonders 3

Memory verse: Exodus 7:10-13 NIV

"So Moses and Aaron went to Pharaoh and did just as the Lord commanded. Aaron threw his staff down in front of Pharaoh and his officials, and it became a snake. Pharaoh then summoned the wise men and sorcerers, and the Egyptian magicians also did the same things by their secret arts: each one threw down his staff and it became a snake. But Aaron's staff swallowed up their staffs. Yet Pharaoh's heart became hard and he would not listen to them, just as the Lord had said."

Our God is not a magician; He works miracles, signs, and wonders. We need to be careful about what we run after in the name of signs and wonders. Many we witness in our days are but the works of the kingdom of darkness.

In the text above, God gave express instruction to Moses and Aaron on what to do when they are before Pharaoh the king of Egypt. After they followed the instruction, the Bible said the staff turned into a snake. Such a wonder, Pharaoh also called his magicians and they also came to perform the same wonders. They also threw down their staff and it turned into a snake. Anything original can be faked.

Today, many so-called miracles our TV and all the noise around are usually fake. There may be some genuine ones, but as a child of God don't allow anything at all to move you. In your desperation, learn to trust the Lord and pray to Him. He may lead you to any of His true servants and God through His grace upon their lives will help you. How do you know the true servants of the Lord? They see themselves as called and sent by God. Like Moses and Aaron, they were called and sent by God. They always recognize God as the source of their power and they always give the glory to God for His grace and enabling power. Run away from any so-called servant of God who always makes reference to himself and you see the pride in his or her utterances. At the end of the day, the snake of Moses and Aaron began to swallow that of the Egyptian magicians. May God's power and grace on your life disappoint and swallow your enemies. The grace of God in your life is so precious, don't get contaminated. Not all who call me Lord, shall enter my kingdom as said by the Lord. Be wise like the serpent and innocent as the dove.

Remain blessed.

