Signs and Wonders 2

Memory Verse: John 9:8-9 NIV

"His neighbors and those who had formerly seen him begging asked, 'Isn't this the same man who used to sit and beg?' Some claimed that he was. Others said, 'No, he only looks like him.' But he himself insisted, 'I am the man.'

Signs and Wonders in themselves are not bad. God uses signs and wonders to authenticate those He has called. They distinguish those who are connected with the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Throughout the ministry of the Lord Jesus, there were enormous significant signs and wonders that blow the minds of people in his days. The same Jesus is working today through His servants whom he has called to be set apart for Him.

In the text above, we see a clear confusion coming up because of the healing of a man who was known by the people of his neighborhood as blind from birth. This miracle was so outstanding that in the next verses there were very serious misunderstandings between the Pharisees and the family of the man healed by the Lord. May the Lord, disappoint anyone who has a problem with your promotion and lifting in life.

The neighbors could no longer recognize the man after his encounter with the Lord. Any man that truly meets Jesus becomes a changed man in many ways. Sometimes dead business and relationships come back to life after an encounter with the fountain of Life.

The miracle this particular man received is so unique that indeed God is no respecter of persons. He gives equal attention to any man that seeks His attention. The man's status in life never disqualified him from encountering the Lord. You also nothing prevents you from encountering the Lord. Your status can never deter you from enjoying the great grace of God. My prayer is for you to walk in the miraculous on every side. Jesus is working miracles even now. Yours is next in line.

Remain blessed.

08/02/19