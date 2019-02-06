Has Online Shopping Truly Made Life Easier?

Online shopping is no longer a stranger in Nigeria. Nigerians are now used to buying and even selling online. Despite this, some Nigerians still question if online shopping has truly made life easier. The truth is online shopping has truly made life easier and here are some of the ways.

You can find low prices/discounts

The online platform provides cheaper deals and better prices than the physical stores do most times. Many online shops offer discounted coupons and really low prices for their goods and this is super sweet. Who doesn’t want to save money? Many people do agree to get cheaper deals online than they would in the physical local stores and this is beneficial to our finances.

It is convenient

This is the most beneficial factor for me. You don’t have to go looking in different shops to meet your demands nor wait in any queue or for some shop assistants. You can also do your shopping 24/7 right in the comfort of your home or office and have them delivered at your doorstep.

You have more varieties to choose from

Online shops provide amazing varieties. You can get different sizes, shapes and colours, different products from different sellers, all in one place! You can even read up the product reviews from those who have used the product firsthand. This helps your choices. Most times, the local shops do not have this at your disposal.

It limits impulse buying

Assuming you want to buy curtains for your room, you only need to look up the ‘interiors’ category and select from the varieties made available for you and then check out. For the local stores, it is sometimes different. You originally go to buy a bag, the shop assistants skillfully offer you a matching shoe. And all of a sudden, you’re sighting a beautiful dress to go with it.

Avoiding crowd

There is nothing like a crowd when you shop on an online shopping platform like Jumia. You can shop at your own convenience without anyone disturbing you. The experience is smooth and exciting.