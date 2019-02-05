The Aim Of Life Is To Enjoy It

It's very easy to get bogged down with the daily responsibilities of life. That we become a servant of life, trying to prove to everyone and the world, that we are successful at life.

Yet those who know the secret to living, understand that life loves its lover. "Love life. Engage in it. Give it all you've got. Love it with a passion because life truly does give back, many times over, what you put into it." ( Maya Angelou) That's why the happiest people are those controlling their lives, not reacting to life.

Many of us do not believe that we can actually have the life we want. Therefore we settle for scraps. Become subconsciously bitter, believing life has dealt as an unfair hand. Yet those with courage, and a determination to live a life they love somehow manage to do it, don't they ? Have confidence, believe God has made you a master of Earth and everything in it.

Even if you don't believe in God, it's obvious human beings control the planet. If you don't control your own life, another human being will dictate it for you. So either God is your master and you are ruler of your body. Or somebody with the same human brain as you will dictate your life experiences. Don't let that happen. Below are some tips on how to live a life you love.

1. Be yourself. It doesn't matter if people like you. All that matters is you like you. Not being yourself means you cannot live a life that fulfils you. You forfeit loving yourself and manifesting your heart desires. You will end up being an unconfident shell. What a waste of life that is.

2. " Do what you love" Steve Jobs said it best. That's the only way to be fulfilled emotionally, physically and in terms of your career. Being in a position you hate deteriorates your physical and mental being. Yes, I know some of you are finding excuses, however being a slave to the financial market and capitalism is not the best way to live your life. You deserve to feel like a contributor to the world you came into. Not just a disposable number. Your gifts will make room for you. Trust me. Look at Bosoma Saint Patrick and Delores Frimpong Manso (Dealay).

3. Fall in love with people you like. Do not make friends with people out of obligation. Or people who make you feel unworthy. That's a sure way to decrease your life satisfaction. Pick a partner who feeds your soul, who you adore. Do not pick a partner due to family and societal pressures, or obligations. You deserve to be able to love and love freely.

4. Be brave. This is not a rehearsal. You only have one life. You will die. Nobody knows where their going after death. Life is short. This planet is diverse, beautiful and full of things that give pleasure. Make sure you thoroughly enjoy it as best you can. You will when you stop worrying about playing safe, building houses to let people see you've made it, and wondering about unnecessary things and people.

5. Love yourself and put yourself first. You cannot give to others what you do not have. You are not a matyr. You deserve to be happy, fulfilled and accomplished. When you truly love yourself, you will decide to love life and that's when the miracles happen.

Never use God as an excuse for not loving life. God is a happy God. The bible says "rejoice in the lord and again I say rejoice" ( Philippians 4 4-8) love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and mind." ( Luke 10:27) If you love God, then you will love working for God. Therefore it's a must for a Christian to enjoy life. It's essential for all human beings to enjoy life, regardless of their belief in a creator. God made the planet for man to worship God's design, and see it was good.