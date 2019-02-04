Fire City Chapel To Stage A Captivating Masterpiece; ‘The Blind Date’

It has been said that love is one of the most talked about phenomenon in life and yet the most misunderstood. It produces the best of feelings yet creates the worst of heartbreaks. It unites and divides and has the power to create friends and enemies. Love can in a twinkle of an eye transform from arousing sensations of compassion and care to exhibiting jealousy and rage. So complex and powerful is this thing called love that it has led to the rise and fall of many.

After a sterling display of classical and comical stage drama in their most recent production titled ‘The Love Saga’ in December 2018, the Theatre Arts Department of the Fire City Chapel (FCC), home of Word Fire Generation Ministries, is set to once again add to their successful productions, a play titled ‘The Blind Date’.

A scene from the drama ‘The Love Saga’

Having staged plays including, ‘This thing called love’ and ‘I am in Love’, their upcoming production ‘The Blind Date’, written and produced by Apostle Charles Hackman, Lead Pastor of FCC, is set to be a thrilling and rib-cracking performance.

Fans will be led on a suspense-filled journey with various facets and aspects of love being unveiled. Using unforgettable characters meandering through a labyrinth of emotions like fun, despair, anger, frustration, love and betrayal, the evening of the drama dubbed the ‘Night of the Arts’ is an experience one cannot afford to miss. It will be a night of lessons and blessings aimed at bringing healing to love relationships and marriages.

As part of events towards the Dedication of the ultra-modern Fire City Chapel, the ‘Night of Arts’ scheduled to take place on 9th February, is an entertainment platform aimed at raising funds to support the Here for Perfection (H4P) Disability drive which focuses on bringing dignity to disability. Proceeds from the tickets of the show are to further cement the partnership between FCC and H4P in donating to Special needs persons, institutions and schools.

The month-long celebration includes a variety night on 3rd February, a marriage seminar on 16th and 17th February and the grand dedication of FCC on the 23rd and 24th of February, 2019.

Come 9th February , 2019 at 4 pm, all roads lead to the Fire City Chapel, located at Teshie Camp 2, opposite Tru North College, as the ‘The Blind Date’ promises to be a captivating and fun packed family entertainment show. Tickets are available at the Administrative block of FCC. Visit www.wordfiregenerationministries.org for more information.