Careful With Displaced Anger Vented At Home

Many people deal with problems by getting angry but should that be the case? They holler at the person who is causing the problem or attempt to injure that person physically. Often times, when individuals get furious about an issue, they forward that anger towards someone or something that is not involved in the problem. Can you relate? Here is my advice from my personal point of view. I have been an experience of this severally and I came up with my defense mechanisms which have been of great help. Therefore, I would like to share my thoughts based on my experience with you. We will restrict this subject to the family to better understand my point of view.

The classic example of this kind of displaced anger (anger that is directed at someone or something unrelated to the problem) is as follows;

How about we take a model, Mr. Kwame had a little issue in the workplace because he was engaged in a fight with one of his colleagues. Following that, he was suspended from the workplace until further notice. In that fierceness and outrage, he heads home and chooses to be close-lipped regarding it. His darling wife, Serwaa is staggered to see him right on time from work and approaches him about the issue. Rather, he yells at her and asks her to get out of his sight. Serwaa is stunned at his attitude and goes to the kitchen to cook. All of a sudden, her little girl, Abena strolls in to share a fascinating experience she had in school. Goodness… she gets a mind-blowing blast and races to her room only to spank her kid brother over a pen. He too likewise winds up kicking his pet on the stomach. This example illustrates a whole chain of displaced anger. You see how a wave of small anger at work was transferable to the entire family, even the innocent pet who had nothing to do with all of it. That’s how displaced anger can travel. Displaced anger is never a decent manner to solve problems. It only hurts an innocent person which doesn’t deal with the problem.

My defense mechanisms explained;

Cool it off elsewhere… Maybe the park

When you find yourself in such a situation, where you have been absolutely incited into anger, make sure you avoid being around close friends or family. The best think Kwame ought to have done was to have gone to a park to cool off. Driving home with such consequential anger was like heaping up whole new anger for someone who didn’t merit it at all. So, when you are provoked to anger and you, in fact, get angry, just go to the park to cool off, have some few drinks over it and ensure you are loose over the issue before heading home.

Find out the real cause of the problem and deal with it

Anger is sparked by an action. It didn’t simply leave the blue to your office space. Naaah. You were somehow hauled into it and you let your emotions play you. We are humans and everyone has the right to be angry, but you do not have the right to displace that anger. Instead, try and find out the real problem here. What is the issue about? Who was it with? Why did that I get angry? Was I wrong or right to be angry? Do I want this anger to continue? If something that can be resolved easily, take that leap of faith, just say the 3 important words and get it over with it. Once in a while, the best solution for resentment is to state you are sad or acknowledge an expression of remorse. Once you feel the relief in your heart and you know you can go home jolly.

Seek counsel

Well if the nature of anger requests a third person or a counselor or even a psychologist, I advise you seek help. Speak about your anger could actually help you calm your nerves and make you see things from a better point of view. Just make sure you don’t drive home with that anger because your family may just be planning a surprise party for you and your anger may ruin it.