Are you 100% Sure You Want To Start That Business With Your Lover?

Indeed, I've had a couple of friends and work colleagues who sort my opinion on whether it was alright to begin a business with their lover. I put it to you presently… is it advisable? Most likely, you will be engaged to be married soon, so why not start something right now. We will dig more into this hotly debated issue in most relationships.

Wait a minute,

It's very easy, especially for women. Most of the time when women fall in love or feel they are in love with someone, it's very easy for them to want to do everything and give everything in a relationship and most of the time people get trapped- Dr. Annie says. So you would be wise to think things through. Here are some checklist questions you have to ask yourself before venturing into that financial business with your lover.

Why do you want to do this?

This has to do with your inspiration or motivations, what is the main drive for allowing this? Is it because you love him/her? Or does he/she have the potential or capability to maintain this business with you? There are so many significant things you have to consider for any business. Without a set objective or zeal to accomplishing targets in a business, you got nothing to look up to. Ensure you both have a similar vision and a certifiable hunger for success.

Do you think you can both abide by the rules?

Leadership is constantly trailed by an example, be it good or bad. Subordinates will dependably observe their superiors in every decision making process with special attention to the fact that you two are lovers. Both of you sure be agreeable when it comes to living by the rules set in the business, especially in terms of wages, finance, sexual desires, and other work ethics. It is always a necessity that both parties consent to the principles set in running the operations of the business to guarantee you doesn't arrive at bankruptcy.

Are you ready to divide responsibilities among you two?

Responsibilities are vital. Two cannot accomplish anything except they agree. Working with your lover has to do with taking responsibilities, be it's a good time and in bad times. How do you distribute jobs and duties? What are your unique qualities which wil be beneficial to the business? Who is in control here, in terms the overall operations? It's critical for any establishing team to know each other's interests and their unique contribution to the success of the venture. If the wrong decisions are taken, responsibility for those decisions must follow.

Are you ready to accept each other's boundaries?

It is safe to say that you are focused on tolerating each other's limits at the workplace? Do you trust in one another's organization and trust this is functional? Do you trust even if another employee captures your lovers' heart, you would keep your professional work in the business environment intact? Ensure you have defined limits as far as relationship inside and outside the workplace is concerned. Set limits of accounts, limits of different associations with visitors and other stakeholders. Working together doesn't entertain personal attitudes, stress, negative sentiment or misunderstandings in the relationship. A business that is ran by personal feelings will collapse before it even begins. So take note of it.

Have you thought of the risk that accompanies it?

Every business is accompanied by risks, the risk of investment, the risk of decision making, the risk of funding and the risk of being the most wanted business. What is your general resilience when he/she finally decides to quit, or even steal your ideas away? The certainty of the business growth and market is obscure when starting a business. More so the challenges that follow trying to get your foundations right and brand yourself well is overwhelming and then envision, what happens next when you two decide to break up. That's why it's important to have a legal document binding though love is blind. Find an agreement which is satisfying to both of you. Why? “… Money can cause a lot of problems”- Dr. Annie states.

Credit: Phonecall interview with Dr. Annie Daisy