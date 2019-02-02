Life 2 (In Christ Is True Life)

Memory Verse: John 1:4 NIV

"In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind."

Living a satisfying life is a life that is well lived in Christ Jesus. Appreciating, tolerating and understanding the role of Christ in the life of a man is very important to living a fulfilled life.

The scripture said, in Him was life. The source of life for all mankind is in Christ. Any life lived that is not associated with Christ, who is the true source, is out of place as far as this scripture is concerned.

Anyone who accepts to walk with this life will become the Light of the world. We have to walk as lights in all our endeavors. Walking in that understanding empowers us to shine in whatever venture, we find ourselves in. Every carrier of Christ is light. Light means leadership. May the Lord favor us on every side.

The number of years a man lived is not the most important thing one must look out for. Yes with the life of Christ, we will not die prematurely, but the number of years a man served the owner of life is the most important thing. May the Grace of our Lord Jesus connect us. May the author of Life allow us to flourish in His presence.

Remain blessed.

