7 Ways To Be a Friend People Will Love To Have

The Art of Being a Friendly Likeable Brand, read here:

Know yourself: Yes, it all begins with you. You need to really know who you are. Your what makes you tick, your likes and dislikes, strengths and weaknesses. If you take the time to understudy yourself, it better prepares you to handle your relationships. You will not be taken aback by many things that your friends will reveal about you. It helps you to put your best self forward – your strengths over weakness. “As iron sharpens iron, so a friend sharpens a friend.” – Proverbs 27:17 Share your values: Be truthful! Be open and upfront with your values right from the beginning. Let your friends know what your values are in life – what's important to you. Your standards that you wouldn't compromise now. This prevents friends from violating your values – your prized possessions. To one person the top values could be integrity, faith, etc. to another honesty, gratitude. As part of sharing your values be honest with your friends, let them know when they go wrong or against their set values – rebuke in love. You should learn to gracefully correct your friends when they go wrong. “A friend is always loyal, and a brother is born to help in time of need.” – Proverbs 17:17 Offer a helping hand: be the first to look out for a need of your friends and find ways to help them with it, in ways that you can. The caveat is don't become God in their lives, just be a channel to be used. Note that you cannot meet every friend’s need but you can offer little supports to illustrate your thoughtfulness. “Many will say they are loyal friends, but who can find one who is truly reliable?” – Proverbs 20:6 Keep in touch: make it a point to regularly check up on your friends – call, text, social media, a visit, etc. any act that shows your friends are important to you. Keep in touch not because you will need something from them someday nut just because you care. It's nice to be nice. When was the last time you reconnect with a friend? “There are “friends” who destroy each other, but a real friend sticks closer than a brother. “- Proverbs 18:24 Respect privacy: Some things are private and should be kept as such. You may be privy to some private stuff about your friends, just keep it as such. Being a friend requires that you also give people room to be whom they want to be. You don't need to always be in their space. Learn to set your own boundaries and also respect that of your friends. Be wary of gossips. “A troublemaker plants seeds of strife; gossip separates the best of friends.” – Proverbs 16:28 Forgive first: Hey, as friends you are surely going to step on the toes of each other every now and then. Sometimes deliberately, other times unintentional. All of these forms part of the friendship growing and bonding process. It's how you handle those little offenses that matter. Have a big heart to be the first to forgive when offenses do happen. Make room for blunders, we are all not perfect and will err every now and then. Don't hold grudges, once you forgive make it a habit of not referencing those mishaps. “Don't befriend angry people or associate with hot-tempered people, or you will learn to be like them and endanger your soul.” – Proverbs 22:24-25 Invest in your friends and celebrate them: Friendship is a lifelong investment into each other. The investment comes in various ways – your time, commitment, money, emotional support, etc. If your friend is into any business or project, patronize their services and additionally refer others to them.

Don't forget little things like the birthdays of your friends, anniversaries, their kid's graduation etc. Any of life's milestone and achievements worth celebrating. Join them celebrate, send a card, a message, a call, etc. Additionally, be there for them in their trying times and grieving moments. When the storms of life hit them don't abandon them. Those are the time they need you most.

“Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. But someone who falls alone is in real trouble. Likewise, two people lying close together can keep each other warm. But how can one be warm alone? A person standing alone can be attacked and defeated, but two can stand back-to-back and conquer. Three are even better, for a triple-braided cord is not easily broken.” – Ecclesiastes 4:9-12Be the best friend someone needs!

“A Friend who attends to you only at his spare-time is not worth your prime-time.”

― Bernard Kelvin Clive

By: Bernard Kelvin Clive (Personal Branding Coach/Brand Strategist at BKC Consulting, Amazon bestselling author of 40 published books.)