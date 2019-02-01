Life 1 (The Greatest Gift)

Memory Verse: John 10:10 NIV

"The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full."

The greatest blessing any man can receive is the gift of life. Any man blessed by God is full of life. Hope is inevitable when one walks in the consciousness of having life. Even businesses need life to operate. There are many dead businesses all over the city. Dead businesses have no patronage, but businesses that carry life are always busy.

Marriages need life. Business relationships need life to operate. Life is a necessity for fruitfulness, increase, glory, beauty, etc. I pray the Lord grants us the grace of Life on every side of our lives.

The Lord Jesus said my purpose for coming into this world is for you to have life in full. May you receive life to the fullest in Jesus name. Your academics will be transformed when you are connected to this life. JESUS is the author of Life. Anyone that has Christ has this life. Having this life is living a victorious Christian life. May God bless you richly as you meditate on this truth of new life in Christ Jesus.

In the next few days, we will look critically at this life we have received from the Lord and how we must embrace and enjoy it.

Remain blessed.

01/02/19