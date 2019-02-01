Tips: Bleaching Your Clothes Right

We all wash clothes, some do once a week, others twice or thrice and of course some actually do every day. Don’t be surprised, I happen to know someone who does her laundry regularly. I believe it because she is a nursing mother. There is a particular detergent I always find her with, Parazone. Most people know it like bleach. She particular knew how to use it in her laundry and her white clothing shimmered a lot.

Bleach is a harsh chemical that can be corrosive and will mark clothes and surfaces if used in the wrong way. Bleach acts as a cleaning detergent that removes hard stains from clothes, especially white fabrics. Well, from my personal experience, I would not combine colors while using bleach, except you are in for a scary result.

Usage

People use bleach in different ways, though, but I am going to highlight a brief and safe usage of bleach. Here, you dilute the bleach concentration with a little warm water. Some bleach comes in powdered form while others come in liquids. With the powdered form, you allow it to dissolve in the water. Once you have your mixture ready, you submerge your stained fabric into it and permit to drench for a couple of hours, at least nothing less than 8 hours. You could soak them the previous night to remove them the next day. This is dependent on what works for you. Patience will give you great results.

Here are some safety tips to consider when using bleach;