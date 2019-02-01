Tips: Bleaching Your Clothes Right

We all wash clothes, some do once a week, others twice or thrice and of course some actually do every day. Don’t be surprised, I happen to know someone who does her laundry regularly. I believe it because she is a nursing mother. There is a particular detergent I always find her with, Parazone. Most people know it like bleach. She particular knew how to use it in her laundry and her white clothing shimmered a lot.
Bleach is a harsh chemical that can be corrosive and will mark clothes and surfaces if used in the wrong way. Bleach acts as a cleaning detergent that removes hard stains from clothes, especially white fabrics. Well, from my personal experience, I would not combine colors while using bleach, except you are in for a scary result.
Usage People use bleach in different ways, though, but I am going to highlight a brief and safe usage of bleach. Here, you dilute the bleach concentration with a little warm water. Some bleach comes in powdered form while others come in liquids. With the powdered form, you allow it to dissolve in the water. Once you have your mixture ready, you submerge your stained fabric into it and permit to drench for a couple of hours, at least nothing less than 8 hours. You could soak them the previous night to remove them the next day. This is dependent on what works for you. Patience will give you great results.
Here are some safety tips to consider when using bleach;
Ventilation is very important. Make sure the room, for which you will be using bleach is well-ventilated. It can be sometimes piercing to the eyes.
Avoid harsh bleach. When washing colored clothing, it's important you use bleach that contains hydrogen peroxide which is very good in removing stains and also very safe to use. You can check it on the ingredient segment of the label.
Be sure to test any detergent solution on a subtle region of the fabric first, this is to be sure that the bleach used would not alter the color of the cloth.
Always read the instructions on the care labels first. Don’t bleach natural fabrics like silk, wool, or leather, or certain synthetic fabrics–With respect to label; check to be sure it’s safe to use bleach. This is because some label sometimes stipulates that “do not bleach”. “… a lot of manufacturers will actually under-label items to minimize any legal liability. We know almost all cotton whites and most synthetic whites are safe to wash in liquid bleach. If a label on your whites says not to use bleach, use my bleachability test and test it in a hidden area. Not everything is bleachable. Remember to check the label. I don’t recommend bleaching wool, silk, mohair, leather, spandex and non-colorfast colors”. Mary Gagliard says. She has more than 10 years of laboratory and real-world research in stain removal and laundry product testing.
Tips: Bleaching Your Clothes Right
