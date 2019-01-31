The Gardener, Vine And Branches 8 (He Cuts Off And Prunes)

Memory Verse: John 15:2 NIV

"He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit he prunes so that it will be even more fruitful."

Whether the Father who is the Gardener cuts off or prunes the branches of the Vine, it is obvious there is a process ongoing. The life of the believer goes through a process on every side. God takes His beloved children through a painful process in order for us to grow into the full stature of His image.

In the scripture above, the Lord made a categorical statement that the Father cuts off every branch in Him that does not bear fruit. To be cut off handles the foundational Theology of 'once saved, forever saved'. It is not true that after one is born again, he or she can live anyhow. It is a big lie of the devil for one to think and be deceived that, we can live as we want and not according to the word of God. There is a life we live that portrays that we are children of God. Our speech, actions, thought pattern, testimony, etc. must prove that we are indeed connected to the true Vine.

The other process is the pruning the Lord also spoke about. We undergo pruning so we can produce more fruit. Going through pruning is also a very painful experience. Sometimes God will cut off some relationship, jobs, contracts, favors, etc. so that through that process, the child of God will grow into the full image of Christ.

Instead of being cut off from the Lord, let's trust the Lord, so we will go through the process of pruning to bear more fruits. Receive the grace to bear fruit on every side.

Remain blessed.

31/01/19