Jumia Set To Receive ‘eCommerce Company Of The Year’ Award For Promoting Nigerian MSMEs

In recognition of its contribution to promoting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria and for remaining the most trusted and recognised online retailer, the Board of Editors of Leadership Group Ltd., is set to recognise Jumia , Nigeria's no 1 shopping destination, with the eCommerce Company of the Year Award (2018).

The Group Managing Director of the newspaper, Abdul Gombe disclosed this in a letter to the CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs Juliet Anammah. The award will be conferred on Jumia at a ceremony slated to hold on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

The letter read in part: "On behalf of Leadership Group Ltd, I am delighted to convey to you the decision of our enlarged Board of Editors which at a recent meeting for this purpose, chose your company Jumia as the LEADERSHIP E-COMMERCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2018.

For being the most trusted and recognised online retailer in Nigeria, assisting and providing the needed platform, for Nigeria's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to sell their products and services profitably and with ease, the selection board found you most suitable for this prestigious Award."

Commenting on the award recognition, Jumia Nigeria CEO, Mrs. Juliet Anammah said: "This award is a recognition of the painstaking efforts invested over the years in delivering convenience to the Nigerians across the country and at the same time empowering millions who are earning directly or indirectly from Jumia.”

While thanking the management of Leadership Newspapers, Anammah reinstated Jumia’s commitment to remaining relevant to the Nigerian customers and powering the country’s economy by supporting local entrepreneurs.