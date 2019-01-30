Stages Of Labor That Every Pregnant Women Must Know

Many women are scared when it comes to labor. There are stages to everything and even labor got its stages too. Labor is an appropriate name for childbirth, which is the most intense prolonging human physical effort that pregnant women experience. Labor is usually divided into three stages. There are different articles that explain the various stages of labor. However, Kail and Cavannaugh (2013) present three essential stages of a labor of which we will be explaining in view today. Are you pregnant and wondering how the process of labor is gonna be? Well, this is for you.

There are three main stages of labor and they are;

Stage 1

Contractions of the uterus

It might last from 12 to 24 hours for a first birth, the uterus begins to contract. The primary contractions are weak and sporadic, gradually; they wind up more grounded and increasingly rhythmic, enlarging the cervix (The opening from the uterus to the vagina) to roughly 10 centimeters.

Stage 2

Crowning

The child goes through the cervix and enters the vagina. The mother helps push the child along by contracting muscles in her abdomen. Before long the highest point of the child's head shows up, an event known as crowning. In around 60 minutes, the child is delivered.

Stage 3

The few more pushes

In stage 3, which last only minutes, the mother pushes a few more times to oust the placenta, (also called appropriately the afterbirth)

The times given for each of the stages are only an approximation; the actual times vary enormously among women. For most women, labor with their second and subsequent children is much more rapid. Stage 1 may last 4 to 6 hours and stage 2 may last maybe as brief as 20 minutes.

