3 Traits Tips For Designing Your Kid’s Room

When you are designing your child’s room, think about the kinds of things that they enjoy doing or even like. Ask yourself these questions? Might help… what do your kids love doing the most, especially in their leisure time? Are they Introverted, or Extroverted, or even Shy? You would probably want to express their personality traits in their room. Carol, who likes to wear dramatic clothing in black and white, decorated her room in similar colors. She used a large black and white print to make curtains and bedspreads.

The Bookworm

Is it accurate to say that your kid is dramatic, an extrovert or pretty shy? You would most likely need to express these personality qualities in their room. As parents, you identify with your child’s personality and decorate his/her living space with ideas that reflect his/her personality or interests. For example, Molly notices her daughter, Vive is a bookworm. She prefers to read than watch television. Vive is only 6 years. Molly then decides to build her daughter a mini shelf library by her bedside. It comprised of children’s books, ones she’s read and others she hasn’t. Due to the distance between the bed and the library, Vive could easily pick up and return a book at ease. Molly also posted some books posters in her room. She also had one side of her room painted with her favorite book story. Bed sheets could reflect letters and new words, pretty cool designs on them.

The Sportsman

Some children, well, mostly boys have interests in in-game activities like baseball, football or tennis. It is important parents identify the personality and interest of their children. For example, if your child likes sports, you may probably want to reflect his room with that interest. You think of hanging tennis rackets on one wall of the room, or a baseball bat by his door. The room color, blue or personal favorite will reflect his gender. You could put posters of his favorite players on the wall. Athletes that inspire him would make him feel comfortable. You could also create a shelf for sports awards. You surprise your kids with awards like the best son/daughter of the year, etc., a monument of your love which he places there to remember you always.

The videogamer

Well, as it is specified clearly, this kid loves anything video game. With such personality, they hardly step out provided they have their games to keep them home all day. Think of something creative for his room. Well, I use “His” because boys love that game more. For examples, Charles is 7 and he loves to play video games. You could mount a mini tv on his wall that is faced by the side of his bed. This could make him remain indoors and not interrupt you in the hall, especially when you have visitors coming in. Since he would very much love to play in the dark, often, a white painted wall would not be bad on the side to help you properly see him anytime you walk in.

