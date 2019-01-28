Prostitution: Know The Types Of Men That Patronize Sexual Services

It is no mishap that prostitution, the leasing of one's body for sexual reasons, has been known as the world most established profession". This profession thrives in light of the fact that it fulfills sexual requirements that are not met somewhere else. You may be astonished to realize that prostitution used to be a part of a few religions. Some groups have practiced temple position requiring every woman to perform an act of prostitution before she was allowed to marry. Some women were dedicated to the gods as sacred prostitutes either for a specific time or for life. In ancient Greece, the portraits and statues of high-class prostitutes called hetaerae were placed in the temple and other public building by the side meritorious generals and statesmen. Today in numerous Latin nations, prostitution is viewed as an important malevolence, something that fends off hot-blooded men from pure, honest young ladies. Although numerous Mexicans, Italians and South American may consider prostitution disturbing, they were convinced it was necessary to protect the virtue of their own wives and daughters (Henrique 1966).

In a classical article that goes back to 75 years ago, sociologist Kingsley Davis (1937) concluded that prostitute provides a sexual outlet for a particular type of men of which I would be explaining below;

What type of men patronizes prostitutes?

We will look at some class of men who patronize prostitutes and why. Stay locked to your seats why I elaborate on their following points;

1. Men who have difficulty establishing sexual relationships

These have to do with men who are incapacitated. They, for the most part, don't end up in a steady sexual relationship with other women. At the point when this occurs, they consolidate themselves by having sexual relations with prostitutes. They are human as well and have sexual necessities.

2. Men who cannot find long term partners

There are people whose occupation make them travel a lot. In a circumstance like this, they fall back on prostitutes for their sexual needs they do well not to set up a relationship or get snared in their adventures. With these, they rely largely on the services of a prostitute.

3.Men who are alone

These are individuals who are normally isolated, separated or divorced. They, however, lack the emotional balance of being in another relationship. With these, they are likewise inclined toward the services of prostitutes.

4.Need sexual satisfaction which they can't get from spouse or girlfriends

All things considered, these sorts of individuals are all over. There are individuals who are in a relationship however are not fulfilled. It could be their spouse or girlfriends are extremely occupied and do not give them all the sexual attention required. At the point when this occurs, they depend on the prostitutes to satisfy them sexually in ways they thought their spouse could never do.

