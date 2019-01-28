6 Tips You should Ask Yourself Before Taking Herbal Medicines

I pretty much know most of us have ever used herbal medicine at least once in our lifetime. Herbal medicines have been in existence long before now. In fact, herbal medicine is older than history itself. Herbs were used by men of old for food, and medicine. Herbs have proven to be an effective method of healing in the days of old and even now. Every culture on earth has used herbal medicine for one purpose or the other. With regards to herbal medicine, many healing systems are available and useful.

Some examples of herbs include;

Ginger

Garlic

Milk Thistle

Ginseng

Turmeric

Feverfew etc.

We will be discussing, some factors to consider before settling to take any herbal medicine. Let’s browse through them;

Conduct a background check on the herbal medicine.

All things have a history. Herbs are healers and can be perilous too, especially when you have no satisfactory background information on a specific herb. In Ghana, the vast majority depends intensely on herbs compared to the orthodox medicine. There are a few herbal medicines in the market, most known, Agbeve tonic. The first and most critical point before taking any herb is to do a historical verification or background check about the herbal medicine. For example, you ask yourself these questions, when and where was the herb first introduced? Has it been used or taken by other people? It is safe? And most importantly, has it been proven to be effective?

Make sure you aren’t taking other medications that may interrupt the function or potency of the herbal medicine

Each drug has functions and they work in the body distinctively and for a particular reason. Specialists could never suggest a blend of herbal medicine and conventional medications to a patient. Prior to taking any herbal prescription, make you are not taking other drugs that will either influence or hamper the natural function of the herb. Hence, it is critical to seek medical advice before taking any herbal medication.

Find out if herbal medicine is okay in your current state (Nursing mothers, pregnant)

This is something a great number of people neglect to ask themselves and cautiously consider. It is stipulated in most herbal medication that “not suitable for pregnant women”. It is heartbreaking when people take herbal medicine for the wrong purposes. I worked in a drug store once, and a client was pregnant, she asked for available herbal medicine that could terminate the pregnancy. I was especially disappointed and advised her to seek an appropriate approach to terminate the pregnancy if she so desires. I don't know about you, but I haven't recently gone over any herbal medicine that is specially made to terminate pregnancies. Like I said before, herbal medication comes in various functions, some are unsafe to a baby especially through breastfeeding. So before taking any herbal prescription, press to know your present state and know if it’s safe.

Identify the unique purpose of the herbal medicine for which you are taking it

Each herb has a peculiar dosage. There is such a significant number of herb prescriptions with various therapeutic purposes. Some are used to fix malaria, or thyroid, cancer, menstrual cramps, or even stomach pains, and also Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs). So it is extremely important that you identify your illness and the specific herbal medication that suits that purpose.

Speak to a physician or herbalist before taking herbal medicine

Doctors or herbalist are specialists when it comes to drugs. They have been medically trained and have the permit to state if a specific herb is recommendable for a patient or not. Subsequently, it is fundamental that you look for medical advice from probably your doctors or herbalist before taking any medications. Individuals rush to recommend herbal prescription based on their experience, but people are different -what works for somebody may might not really work for you. So before taking any herbal medication, visit your doctor for a legitimate examination to check your medical history or status.

Endeavor to know the proper dosage of the herbal medicine

Each medication has a particular dosage. Some herbal medications require you to take them once per day while others require twice or thrice daily. It will surprise you to realize that some are taken continuously in a day. Observe the predetermined medicine that goes with any herbal medications to avoid herbal medicine abuse. Drug abuse is an offense against your life as every life deserves the right to live. Ensure that you are given the right prescription from a certified doctor or herbalist before taking the drugs.

