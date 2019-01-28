The Gardener, Vine, And Branches 5 (My Father, the Gardener)

28/01/19

Memory Verse: John 15:1 NIV

"I am the true vine, and my Father is the Gardener."

Throughout the ministry of the Lord Jesus, the role of the Father has always been stated clearly. During most of his discourse with the Pharisees and the Sadducees, He always emphasizes that He has been sent by the Father. Jesus never misses words when He is making reference to the Father. He usually says the Father who sent Him is greater than He is. Other times He talks about the unity that exists between Him and the Father... 'I and my Father are one'. These and other statements which He made always brought problems to Him by the Jews. For the Jew to claim that God is your Father is to claim equality with God and that to them is blasphemy. No wonder they fought Him vehemently throughout His ministry on earth.

In our text under consideration, Jesus referred to the Father as the Gardener. The Gardener is very central in every garden. The Gardener even decides what should be planted, uprooted and shaped. The Gardener sees to it that there is always enough water and the environment is conducive for the growth of the plant. The Gardener is responsible for whatever happens to any of the plants in the garden.

Praise God our Father, is all these to us who believe in the Son who in this case is the vine. The one who is in charge of the garden is more than qualified. Our safety is assured so long as the Father is the Gardener. He is not a man that we cannot trust. He is merciful and just. He is a great provider... Such a wonderful and gracious Gardener... He will make sure all in the garden receives same or similar attention. Praise God... Our Father is the Gardener. All is well.

Remain blessed.

