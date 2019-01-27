The Gardener, Vine and Branches 4(The Vine Types)

27/01/19

"I am the true vine, and my Father is the Gardener." John 15:1 NIV

The vine, here, signifies spiritual good. Throughout hundreds of years, many have composed extremely quick discourses on its advantages and how critical it is for one to consider the health benefits of the leaves. As I was striving to discover further, why the word true vine is used for such description? I noticed that there could be two types of the vine and I was motivated to group them, dependent on where the vine is planted.

True Vine: A vine tree that is developed in a vineyard in a well-disciplined way produces a fruit with the desired quality by the gardener. This is the true vine tree

true vine tree Forest Vine: And also there is a vine tree that grows on its own way by a seed dispersed randomly.

The vine known as the forest vine develops its own characteristics. Here, it creeps to any other tree it finds, a dependency character. It also had loads of branches which impedes smooth development. It grows uncontrollably and no one prunes it, thereby producing bitter fruits. Its life span is shortened because of the pressure from other trees. This literally represents the edited word of God through fake teachings and proclamation that does not please God.

Christ is the true vine planted in a vineyard which prunes unwanted leaves and produces great and sweet fruits, through its strengthened branches. The life in Christ is of discipline and total obedience to the word of God. As children of God, you have to identify with what is true and refuse to be deceived by the things of this world because they only produce bitter lives. iChrist is the only way and the True Vine which we have a total dependency on.

Stay blessed.