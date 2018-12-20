It’s A Marriage Not A Wedding!

My prestige was in getting wedded as a young woman in my late twenties. My contemporaries were all getting wedded either this month or that month and so couldn’t wait to be wedded. Little did I know there was a great difference from being wedded and getting married. I had wrongly been socialized to accept that marriage was all about getting wedded. This is my life testimony to my ladies who are anxious to get a wedding done.

Marriage Is a social phenomenon; in itself, there is a union between a man and a woman who had caught sight of each other and through a series of conversation have expressed interest in each other and have joyously expressed their desire to stay as husband and wife, for which the two families are tied as one after the contraction of the marriage. Permit me to brief you on a latter knowledge acquired after I have messed up the whole thing about marriage for wedding. I sort help to maintain my marriage.

The fault wasn’t my husband’s but it was all mine. I have realized how stupid I have become. I am messing up my home. I have no idea of what marriage is about. I had thought that all it was was to get wedded like my friends. Mum, you need to help me save my marriage. Do not worry, mummy tenderly calms the nerves of her daughter. I will take my time to inform you about marriage and by the end of our encounter, you will be able to save your marriage which is on the verge of collapsing.

First, know that marriage is a long term relationship between a woman and a man. Wedding, on the other hand, is the ceremony of getting married. So the wedding is just a day’s show but its consequent is the marriage. Be informed also that wedding is an outward sign of an eternal establishment of a contract. As an outward sign therefore, it must not overshadow the main event which in this case is marriage which is something eternal, from the moment it is contracted.

Traditionally, weddings were organized during marriage but not in the Whiteman’s style. Thus, as part of the marriage ceremony, the woman after the marriage ceremony, returns adorned in Jewries. By Jewries, I don’t mean diamond, gold, and other expensive ornaments but beads around the neck and around the wrist. The traditionally wedded woman also uses evule to adorn her body to show to everyone that she has been wedded traditionally.

On the day of the contraction of the marriage, as a woman, I was told by my kinsmen to be a good wife. By being a good wife, I was to maintain my home socially, economically and was to perform the rightful rites for the children. Beside those once, I was to be fertile. Fertility is the prestige a woman has in her marriage. Getting married but bearing no children is a disgrace and sometimes regarded as a curse. Therefore, children were counted as properties in the marriage. So my daughter, you realize why marriage isn’t all about getting wedded as your friends are doing. There is more to that than you knew.

Again, as part of your social function as a woman, you are to maintain your husband. In this sense, you are a companion to your husband. Though this aspect of the marriage life is for both, you are to fulfil your part as the woman of the house. Most of you young ladies are losing your marriages because you have lost this sense of duty. Marriage, is a space where each individual serves as a best friend to the other. So you notice that getting wedded means having a best friend who comes between all your previous best friends. This is one of the demands of marriage and for that matter when you want to be wedded, you be prepared for that. Learn to befriend your partner in the marriage.

You wanted to be wedded but you never wanted to perform any function. It is a lie! Having been wedded comes with performance of functions such as economic function. As a woman, you are to keep your home. You’re to maintain the house. Everything that a woman is to do in the home has to be done. Remember that it is for this purpose that in your childhood, you were made to perform some little economic function. You were sometimes asked to cook, take care of the family’s storeroom, and were even asked sometimes to help in the washing. All these, without enslaving you, were duties you were being trained to do. Besides, a woman’s pleasure is to see her husband appears neat and looks good everywhere. So you now know that marriage is not just having a wedding done but…..?

But let’s get something straight. I must express my displeasure in most of you youths. Most of you enter into marriage not based on selflessness for the sake of the other. We must be well of the fundamentals of marriage. What I mean by the fundamentals of marriage are those basis upon which marriages are contracted. They include, errors, philia, agape, storge. In our contemporary era, I am yet to see a marriage that is based on agape. Most marriages have been contracted on the basis of Philia. In such a case, they share a kind of love that friends have for each other. There is no total emptiness of oneself for the other. A lot of the marriages witnessed by pastors are based on philia. They do not have genuine love for each other. Marriage, should be contracted based on agape. This is the kind of love proposed for all to live. Genuine love is when you love someone but cannot actually lay hands on what makes you really love that person yet, it doesn’t occur to you to break up.

Again, if a man or woman could fly down just to satisfy a biological need which is actually an emotional need, could such a person not contract marriage on the basis that he or she will have the license to have sex with his or her partner? And so many marriages have been contracted based on the demand for sex. Sex has become for many, a primary need. They therefore demand and long for sex every time. Many in such situations, I describe as being sex addicts. They have totally become addicted to sex. A sex addict who decides to get into marriage has no other reason for marrying beside sex. As a result, should the partner happens not to be addicted, then one could sense the collapse of such a marriage. I do not say that there shouldn’t be sex in marriage, but that no partner should be regarded as an object. For a woman or a man is not like a mango fruit which you can pick to eat anytime you so desire. However, sex denied in marriage breaks marriages. And so, as part of the advice I received before my traditional marriage, I mustn’t deny my partner sex when he asks it. But, the point I am making to you is that, someone can wed a woman or a man just for sex. Know that such a marriage will surely be swept away by the running stream.

No marriage! I repeat, no marriage has been contracted based on agape. Most have be done based on errors, while few others are based on storge: a kind of love parents have for their children. But the genuine love which is agape is missing. Nevertheless, everyone says he has agape love for others.

By agape, one is ready to go extra miles that life demands for the sake of the other. In agape, one should want to die, to strip off himself in order to cloth the other. By agape, one should be willing to suffer counting nothing. Agape does not demand anything in return for what she does for the other. There is what I refer to as marriagerial egoism: thus, people marry for what they may gain in return. It could be gaining emotional support. But marriage should not have a selfish interest.

Note that wedding is not an end in itself but a beginning of a life long journey which calls for a total dedication of oneself to the other. The prestige that comes with wedding is being able to maintain the marriage. Do not rush into getting wedded but take your time and get schooled in marriage before you contract any marriage. To my dollies, we shall continue later. But save your marriage by committing to its demands.

Written By: EMMANUEL GRAHAM NYAMEKE