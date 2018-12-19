10 Things Every Independent Woman Needs From A Man

As an independent woman, I’ve found that men can be suffocating. They want too much of me, and parts of me I’m not really willing to give. Even when I’ve been in love, I’ve felt this claustrophobic reign over me and the need to break free because my commitment to myself and my independence is far more important than anything else. My independence frees me; relationships tend to bind me. Because that’s the case, I need a certain type of man who gets where I’m coming from when it comes to my independence.

Here are nine things independent women need when it comes to men:

1. A Clear Understanding That We Value Our Freedom. For independent women, freedom is paramount. Not just physical freedom, but emotional and mental freedom, too. We need a man who understands that we won’t be captured or caged, either literally or metaphorically.

2. The Knowledge That We Just Might Take Off For Days Or Weeks. I’m a big fan of getting the hell out of dodge, and this was something that my ex struggled with. He couldn’t understand why I wanted or even needed to be away, and I couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t want the same.

3. Accepting That Our Alone Time Is The Best Time. Leave. Us. Alone. No, seriously… leave us alone to breathe, live, and lie on the couch in our underwear without having to talk to anyone.

4. The Realization That Neediness Will Have Us Running For The Hills. Nothing makes an independent woman sick to her stomach quite like a needy man. We love you and love being with you, but please stop whining because you haven’t seen us in three days.

5. Letting Us Love On Our Own Terms. I’ve always felt that independent women love differently than women who are more co-dependent. We love as much and as hard as we can, but we also keep things for ourselves, too.

6. Understanding The True Meaning Of “Partner.”In a relationship, a partner is an equal part of one whole. they have rules in their relationship. They don’t want to be provided for, taken care of, or babied. They want to be treated as equals to a man in every way possible.

7. Not Being Afraid For Us. We’re fearless creatures, us independent women, and we need a man who doesn’t get scared for us when we go out into the world. He needs to let us go do our thing, and if we end up in the jungles of Africa, then so be it.

8. Appreciating What We Bring To Their Life. Face it: Independent women bring something to a relationship that co-dependent women do not. What is it? Inspiration. A man can learn a lot from an independent, fearless, free spirit who plays by her own rules and doesn’t need to be texted every half hour.

9. Loving Us By Letting Us Go Away Sometimes.As they say, “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back to you, it’s yours.” With that in mind, what an independent woman needs in a man more than anything is someone who trusts that we love ourselves enough to go away sometimes, but we love them enough to come back again, too.