How To Cure Stretch Marks Very Fast By Using Aspirin

Most women lose self-esteem when it comes to skin because unpleasant problems like cellulite and stretch marks destroy her beauty and integrity.

Stretch marks are not only a problem for pregnant women. More than 90% of women in the world have felt on their skin how to deal with this problem and everyone agrees that the fight against stretch marks is difficult.

The skin is elastic. If you try to pinch it or pull it up and then release it, it will return unchanged in its original state.

Unfortunately, this does not happen when it is significantly stretched.

Stretch marks appear under the influence of different circumstances and their appearance may be due to physical stretching of the skin (bodybuilding, pregnancy, obesity, rapid growth and development in puberty) and hormonal changes in the body (pregnancy, puberty).

However, there are women who do not belong to these groups but are again affected by stretch marks.

During the stretching of the skin, the collagen elastic fibers on their middle layer are elongated and torn, i.e. dermis, and thus losing elasticity. As a result stretch marks of varying size occur. Stretch marks are scarring with the appearance of wavy lines. When they appear they are red or pink, but over time they get white or silver. In some women, stretch marks are white or silver after the very appearance. Most commonly appear on the stomach, lower back, chest, forearm, buttocks and thighs.

The genes and skin type play an important role in the appearance of stretch marks. Women who have dry skin are more affected by this unpleasant problem.

Elimination of stretch marks is a difficult task, which takes much time, but also patience. There are many ways in which this problem can be solved, such as abrasion or using laser technology, but they cost a lot of money and can not be allowed to anyone.

Still, you do not have to despair, in the sequel, look at the video, which shows the treatments against stretch marks. But remember, you should apply them regularly and be persistent.

The only thing to look out for is that you are not allergic to aspirin. Therefore, consult your doctor before using any medicines, and do not use aspirin externally if you are allergic to taking it internally.