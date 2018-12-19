Things Men Need In Their Relationship

Men are often reluctant to talk about what they need when they are in a relationship, only a few are vocal about things. Therefore, there is the need for every woman to know how to communicate both verbally and non-verbally with their partners in other to keep a relationship strong and going.

Here are seven (7) important things men need from their partners in a relationship.

1. Respect

Men feel respect as love. Naturally men are drawn to submissive women. When a man feels his partner disapproves of him, his career or other things that he values as important, he wants the full support of his partner. If his woman is always second guessing and undermining his values, he will have a hard time trusting or loving her. There will be an anxious need for him to distance himself from his partner.

2. A sense of sexual connection

Studies show that women connect through communication while men connect better through sex. This actually does not necessarily mean that men need to have sex with their partners everyday in order to have a connection with her. As a woman, because you know what it is your man wants, you are obliged to make him feel comfortable sexually so that he doesn’t seek such “comfort” outside.

3. Praise and Approval

Men are naturally egoistic even at a very young age.

Men need frequent assurance about themselves, their career path, and their efficacy as partners, how attractive they look and most importantly their sexual prowess. It is therefore the duty of his partner to most of the time make him know how she is lucky to have him. Let him know how important he is in your life, basically let him feel wanted in the relationship.

4. Physical Touch

Frequent non-sexual related touchs are one of the most important things a woman needs to give her man. If a man’s partner comes up behind him and touches his neck and hair in a loving manner while he sits absorbed in a task or when looking very tired and stressed up, he would instantly feel loved.

5. Emotional Intimacy

From a very young age, men are thought to avoid appearing weak at all costs. A safe space for a man to fall is with his partner.

Men make sure that before he cries in front of his partner, she won’t be repelled or handle it poorly. If his partner pushes him away or unable to be nurturing when he needs it the most, he will no longer trust his partner with his emotions.

6. Space

According to research, women want more time spent together while men on the other hand want to spend more time apart. Suffocating a man either by failing to allow him free time or with overly jealous behavior is the fastest way to end a relationship. Men need time for hobbies, time with their friends and time to toil away on their projects to feel fulfilled. A man will be much happier when his partner receives when he returns, knowing that they trust both him and his strength of their bond enough to let him have space.

7. Security

The more a man feels like his partner is in it for a long haul, the more ready and able he is to open up to her. But security goes deeper than just the mere fact that you won’t leave him. He feels secure knowing that you approve of him and where he is in his career. He feels secure when he is allowed to have his guy’s night away from you and you don’t feel the need to call almost every hour to check in.