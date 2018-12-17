Treating Fibroids; The Myths Of Herbal Medicines

Treating fibroid with herbs is assuming alarming heights, as some herbal medicine practitioners hype the efficacy of their products over the orthodox surgical procedure to remove fibroids.

Gynecologists however shun the increased patronage of herbal drugs, insisting the surgical method is the best treatment for fibroids.

Fibroids, also called uterine fibroids, are non-cancerous tumors that grow from the muscle layers of the womb.

The size of the fibroid can be small as a bean and as big as water melon. Fibroid is common in women in their reproductive ages till they reach menopause.

Causes include early menstruation, lateness in conceiving, hereditary factors and women of the black race.

Symptoms may include heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pressure or pain, frequent urination and constipation.

Obstetrician and Gynecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr Augustine Tawiah admists a lot of more women are reporting cases of fibroids at the hospital.

This, he attributes to improved awareness about the diseases and lifestyle changes.

Undergoing surgery to remove the tumors is the approved method for the treatment of fibroids.

However, due to some religious factors, some patients access medication to shrink the growth until surgery is performed after a period.

But Dr. Augustine Tawiah says there is no acceptable herbal drug for the shrinking of fibroids.

Some herbal practitioners however claim they have products to completely shrink fibroids.

Although some of these herbal practitioners will not speak on tape on claims they treat fibroids, they admitted off-camera they have herbs that can shrink fibroids. This herbal-hawking van has images of ailments the product treat, including fibroids.

The attendant claims he has concoction and herbal suppository that can shrink fibroids. The suppository is inserted in the vagina whilst the patient takes this bottled medication for three weeks to medication for three weeks to melt the fibroids.

Maame Kyerewaa, a herbalist also sells a number of concoctions in bottles and amongst them is this product which she insists has helped a number of women with fibroids.

For her, using herbs to treat fibroids is far better and cheaper than undergoing surgery.

But has the regulator of drugs registered any herbal medicine for the treatment of fibroid?

Ashanti Region Head of the Food and Drugs Authority, Nora Terlabie, says there is none.

According to her, the Public Health Act 851 bans the advertisement of drugs for the reproductive system and treatment of certain ailments including fibroid.

The public has been cautioned against patronizing concoctions with claims of treating fibroid to avoid complication.

But with the abundance of unauthorized drugs and concoctions on the open market claiming to treat fibroid, the FDA would have to up its market surveillance to secure the health environment.

By: Beatrice Spio-Garbrah