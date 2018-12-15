Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Dec 15, 2018 | Health & Fitness

What Your Skin Is Trying To Tell You About Your Diet

By Sarah Dankwah Jeremie
Everything you eat has an impact not only on your inner health, but also on your outer being as well. What you put on your plate is even more important than what you put on your skin. If you've been loading up on junk food lately, then there are high chances of you facing its consequences as well; in the form of acne breakouts, puffy eyes etc. So in order to avoid the same, here are some minor changes you can make in your daily diet:

Acne- Isn't it infuriating when you have a party to attend the next morning but there's that little acne bump on your face the night before? And you think why this acne won't ever leave you alone? Well, your eating habits may have drawn them towards you. Yes, you read that right! Foods that are high in iodine content may trigger acne. If you're having frequent breakouts, evaluate your diet for iodine-rich foods.

Early Signs Of Ageing- Ageing is a natural process. You sure cannot reverse it but can slow it down. The quicker you eat your food, the fewer nutrients your body absorbs. The proper chewing, tasting, and swallowing of food can cause greater nutrient absorption by your digestive system.

Skin ages when it's deprived of essential nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and minerals. If you're not absorbing enough of these nutrients, your skin is most likely to reflect it all.

Dry Skin- Dry, flaky, and cracked skin can turn out to be quite annoying. If you're experiencing dry, flaky skin on a regular basis, then you probably need to be drinking more water, or at least eating more hydrating foods like cucumber, lettuce andwatermelon. Our diet plays a major role in keeping our skin hydrated and radiant.

Puffy Face- When it comes to looking fresh, there's usually one thing that can end up standing in your way - puffiness. A puffy face could possibly mean that your body lacks good fats. Essential fatty acids, such as those from seeds and oils protect against skin inflammation.

Stretch Marks- Stretch marks are formed due to the tearing of the middle layer of the skin called the dermis. The scars happen more often (and more severely) when you have less zinc in your diet. When it comes to repairing and healing of tissues, zinc plays a crucial role.

So make these little changes in your diet and feel rejuvenated.

