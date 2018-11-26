A Guy Emailed 246 Women Named Nicole And They Formed A Girl Gang Without Him

Most women can say they've pulled the ol' give-the-guy-the-wrong-number trick. But when a woman named Nicole gave a guy at a University of Calgary bar the wrong number recently, he was certain it absolutely *had* to be a mistake. (Oh, to have the self-assuredness of a man!)

The man in question, Carlos Zetina, was so certain that Nicole had made a mistake that he sent a mass email to all of the Nicoles at the University of Calgary—246 to be exact—describing the Nicole he'd met and asking the women to please respond if they matched the description.

Per BuzzFeed, Zentina emailed the Nicoles saying, “Hi, this is a mass email to all Nicoles...If you don’t fit this description then ignore and if you are the one and just don’t want to talk to me that’s okay as well.” Among the descriptors were that Nicole was from Holland and thinks that "Nietzsche is depressing."

It turns out the Nicole that Zentina had met was actually an exchange student who didn't have a University of Calgary email address, but the chain wasn't exactly a waste.

In a hilarious turn of events, the newly connected Nicoles decided to plan a mass-Nicole meet up, forming a Facebook group called "Nicole From Last Night" (which I pray was the subject line of the email) to coordinate an evening out.

Some dude emailed every Nicole at U of C to try to find the girl he met last night and instead they formed a girl gang and I am legit DYING @ucalgary#nicolefromlastnight pic.twitter.com/ql4sxuBADQ

— sarah jurassica parker (@ParisEsther) September 8, 2018

In the end, the "right" Nicole did end up hearing about the email chain, which has since gone viral. It turns out giving Carlos Zentina the wrong number was apparently not intentional, and after getting the green light from the true Nicole From Last Night to make sure Zentina wasn't stalking or harassing her, the group of Nicoles connected the two.

The real love story, though? The group of Nicoles have reportedly formed a club, and have plans for future girl gang meetups.