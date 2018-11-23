Ghana Bans Manufacturing And Sale Of Codeine Cough Syrups; Tramadol Access Restricted

The Ministry of Health has banned the pharmaceutical companies from manufacturing, distribution and sale of cough syrups containing codeine.

Tramadol however has been placed on restricted access.

A public notice by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) noted that all approved dosage forms and strengths of codeine drugs registered by the FDA shall be reclassified as "Controlled Drugs" and "Prescription Only Medicines" and subsequently dispensed only upon proof of a valid prescription.

A lot of Ghanaian and Nigerian youth have lately taken to abusing the drugs whose excessive consumption can cause organ failure and schizophrenia.

Until the codeine abuse made the headlines, Ghana has been battling the abuse of Tramadol among the youth.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in April referred 21 over-the-counter chemical sellers to the Pharmacy Council for stocking and selling high doses of Tramadol.

